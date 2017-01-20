Crisis Action, which works with individuals and organisations to protect civilians from armed conflict, has announced it will end its emergency response in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) by 31 January 2017, as it believes the nation is moving towards peace.

Scores of civilians were killed in September and December 2016 when security forces cracked down on protesters demanding the formal end of President Joseph Kabila's rule on 19 December 2016. Many feared Kabila's decision to remain in power could jeopardise the DRC's fragile peace and result in grave humanitarian consequences throughout the region.

The nation's main political actors were able to reach a consensus on the terms of a political accord on 31 December 2016.

Clergymen from the Catholic Church's National Episcopal Conference of Congo (CENCO), who are leading the political negotiations are optimistic every stakeholder will agree to sign a deal that will pave the way for the first-ever peaceful transition of power in the resource-rich nation.

"While the situation in the DRC remains fragile, and there is much work to be done in translating the provisions in the accord to tangible progress on the ground, tensions have markedly reduced and a peaceful transition of power appears to be within reach," observed David Deng, the NGO's Nairobi director.

The 31 December deal, which stipulates Kabila may remain in office until delayed elections are held by the end of 2017, is aimed at stemming the violence that followed Kabila's refusal to relinquish the presidency at the expiration of his mandate on 19 December 2016.

Crisis Action launched its emergency response in September 2016 with the overall goal of ensuring that "there is no further escalation in political violence and related civilian deaths in the DRC in 2016, with such a spiral being averted by the national dialogue producing, by 19 December, credible agreement on an electoral process with sufficient support from President Kabila, key opposition figures, and Congolese civil society".

While the campaign was marred by "a host of challenges", the organisation said "substantial progress has been made towards the goals that we set for the campaign".

Once the 31 December deal is signed, an Implementation Council must be appointed and present a clear programme for the implementation of the deal, which the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on 4 January wanted expedited in order to organise elections no later than December 2017.