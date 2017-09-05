Cristiano Ronaldo's pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is making everyone jealous with her perfect body. Rodriguez recently posted a sexy photo of herself, flaunting her body in a string bikini on Instagram.

The 22-year-old model captioned the raunchy swimming pool snap clicked in Ibiza, Spain, saying, "Good Vibes." Fans have mixed opinions about Ronaldo's girlfriend, with some calling her sexy while others criticising her for imitating the footballer's ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk.

A user commented, "And you're pregnant, my God, what a body this is, this woman is not getting fat," while another noted, "You're sexy no matter you're pregnant."

"She is pregnant but have an amazing body," read a comment, while someone else called Ronaldo a lucky man. A person noted "Cristiano is one lucky Bastard." Another fan commented on similar lines and said, "Ronaldo u are so lucky man."

Meanwhile, some fans were not happy with Rodriguez's post and called her out for copying Shayk's pose. A user wrote, "You have no personality. @irinashayk she's copying you and then she blocks us she is so stupid." Another urged saying, "For dignity do not imitate Irina, she is the perfect ex your one more of the pile."

The 32-year-old footballer has a son, Cristiano Junior, and newborn twins Eva and Mateo, but this will be Georgina's first child. The Spanish native, who is reportedly five months pregnant and expecting a girl, recently revealed how she is preparing for the birth of her little one.

In an interview with Spanish glossy magazine Hola, she gushed: 'I'm a real family person. I love children, nature and animals. In my day to day life, I like to take care of myself doing sport and eating a balanced diet."

Talking about her diet, the 22-year-old revealed, I try to eat natural products and avoid heavy meals and follow a Mediterranean diet. I don't follow a strict diet as such because I do love a treat now and again."