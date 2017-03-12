Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has got the rumour mills in overdrive with baby news despite remaining tight-lipped about his personal life. After welcoming his first son Cristiano Jr in 2010, reports now claim that the 32-year-old athlete is expecting twin boys via an American surrogate.

When the Portuguese international had Cristiano Jr there were similar reports that suggested the use of a surrogate. According to The Sun, sources claimed that Ronaldo and his family are set to welcome the newest members of their family "very soon".

He has even planned to have the babies flown to his £5m ($6m) mansion on the outskirts of Madrid when they are born, reports said.

"Cristiano and his family can't wait to meet the new members of their clan," The Sun reported on Saturday (11 March). The source told the paper, "He likes to keep a tight lid on his private life but has told loved ones and close friends the baby boys are due to arrive very soon."

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has been flaunting his romance with Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez since November 2016. Amid the buzz about Ronaldo's twins, the identity of their birth mother remains unknown.

The source added, "[Cristiano] feels the time is right for his boy to have brothers to grow up with." While the athlete is seen frequently posting pictures with his older son, being a football superstar means hectic schedules. So, when the babies comes home, Ronaldo's mother Maria Dolores "will be there to lend a helping hand like she has been with little Cristiano."

Ronaldo's recent baby news alludes to the time when he welcomed his first boy, whose mother's name was never publicly revealed, but reports claimed that a San Diego resident was paid £10m by the footballer.

At the time, Ronaldo was dating Victoria's Secret model Irina Shayk. The glamorous couple, who were in a relationship until 2015, however, did not have any children together.

Following the break-up, the football star has been in the news for his much-public romance with 23-year-old Rodriguez. Apart from making several cozy appearances together, Ronaldo's girlfriend was seen bonding with Cristiano Jr during a recent game in Real Madrid.

The trio even struck up to pose for an adorable photo at the FIFA Football Awards.