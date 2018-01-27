Cristiano Ronaldo has dismissed speculation that he could leave Real Madrid at the end of the season and has insisted that he is happy in the Spanish capital.

Ronaldo, 32, has been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu amid a contract dispute with the club, with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain touted as potential destinations.

Yahoo Sport reported last week that Ronaldo's relationship with Real president Florentino Perez had deteriorated badly, with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner complaining that the club reneged on a promise made at the end of last season to improve his financial terms.

The 32-year-old signed a five-year contract extension with Real in November 2016, worth around £365,000 ($517,000) per week. His basic salary has been surpassed by Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar and Barcelona rival Lionel Messi since that time.

However, the Portugal captain was adamant that he had no intention of quitting Real in the near future.

"Of course I want to stay here, I love this club," Ronaldo was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"I like living here. I've lived in this city since 2009 and I love the weather and the people. It's close to Portugal and you can get there by car. Spain is a great country, I love it."

Ronaldo, who is contracted to Real until 2021, added that he intended to continue playing until he is 41.

"This feeling is incredible. It's what I've always dreamed of," he said.

"Now, my plan to retire at 41 will probably be a bit more difficult to achieve, and now we live in the moment.

"Being a coach is not part of my plan, but you also know that people change their minds. For the moment I don't want to be a coach."

Ronaldo has had a subpar season at Real compared to his usual high standards, having scored just six times in La Liga in 16 appearances this season.