Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed that questions over his potential new deal at Real Madrid should be addressed by club president Florentino Perez.

The 32-year-old forward only signed a new contract reportedly worth £365.000-a-week in November 2016 to commit his long-term future to the Santiago Bernabeu until 2021.

However, it has been said that the Portugal international would like Real Madrid to give him another pay rise after he led his side to the Champions League crown last season, scoring 12 goals in 13 games, including a brace in the final as Los Blancos beat Juventus 4-1.

Those speculations have increased in recent weeks after all Karim Benzema, Isco, Dani Carvajal, Marcos Llorente and Marcelo have inked new contracts at the La Liga giants.

Ronaldo has now passed the book to Perez over his own potential renewal after netting a brace during Real Madrid's 3-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night (26 September).

"That's a good question," Ronaldo said to Antena 3 when as whether he will be the next to sign a new deal.

"I am happy and these things tend to play out in a natural way. I am happy for my teammates because their contracts were going to expire and they have renewed it. It's a question that the president might be able to answer better than me. But I am and happy and I keep doing what I enjoy doing."

Earlier in the summer reports from Portugal claimed that Ronaldo wanted to leave Real Madrid after being upset by allegations that he has knowingly failed to pay up to £13m in taxes to the Spanish authorities.

The player appeared later in court to deny those allegations - but added that he eventually would like to return to England after pointing out that he never had a problem during his days at Manchester United.

"I never had these problems in England. That's why I want to go back there," Ronaldo was spotted in camera saying during his appearance on court.

However, the former Manchester United star says that he eventually never thought about leaving Real Madrid as he remains happy at the Champions League holders.

"You did not hear that coming from my mouth. People talk about Cristiano every day all around the world. If I have to answer everything that was sent out by the press... but I live for football. Sometimes, it starts in Portugal, other times in Spain, or in Germany. Everything that comes out about Ronaldo is world news. It's normal. When you are a big name, they talk about you," he said after making his 400th for Real Madrid.

"It seems that I have to prove game by game who I am. I am surprised of the public's opinion of me. Once more, the numbers speak for themselves. I am happy with my 400th match and I don't know how many goals. The people who are going to speak about me know better than I do. I am very happy because I know I'm fine, when I have opportunities, I score. Sometimes, the goalkeepers saves it or I hit the post. I never lose hope and I have clean mindset. I am prepared for the critics which is every time worse. But that's it, I am who I am, and I work along with my teammates. I am happy."