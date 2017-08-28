Cristiano Ronaldo knows how to delight his Instagram followers, treating them to a relaxed Sunday snap of himself with his fast-growing family which has amassed 5.5m likes in just 15 hours.

The 32-year-old Real Madrid football player shared the heartwarming photo to his 110m fans with the caption: "Family mood ❤️❤️❤️❤️"" as he posed with his pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, son Cristiano Jr and baby twins Eva Maria Dos Santos and Mateo Ronaldo.

Looking relaxed as he posted on a comfy looking couch in a tiny pair of black shorts which showed off his muscular legs, white T-shirt and baseball cap, Ronaldo was in his element as he cradled baby Eva sitting alongside his girlfriend held Mateo.

The Portuguese international pleased his fans no end with the shot, with one person commenting: "Beautiful family" as another put: "The coolest family".

A third added: "What a cute photo".

22-year-old Georgina joined her boyfriend with the laid-back attire by showing off her tan in a pair of black shorts with a vest top for the photo as she wore her hair and make-up in a low key, natural style.

Georgina first met the football legend at a Dolce & Gabbana party in Madrid, and was later pictured working her day job in a Gucci store last November. She grew up studying dance but shifted to modelling after spending time in London.

The relationship was kept secret for several months as Ronaldo becomes increasingly more private following a string of high-profile relationships including a five-year relationship with model Irina Shayk, who now has a baby with Bradley Cooper.

It hasn't been smooth-sailing in Cristiano's footballing life as he was recently forced to sit out of five matches after being issued a ban. He had scored against Barcelona in his team's first leg clash with side, but was later sent off after receiving two yellow cards during the game. He was later seen pushing the referee and found himself reprimanded with the multiple match ban – deeming it a "ridiculous" decision in an Instagram rant.