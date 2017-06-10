Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly become the father of surrogate twins.

The Real Madrid footballer's children were born on Thursday (8 June) according to Portuguese TV channel SIC who described the news as "a secret."

The twins, a boy and a girl, have been named Eva and Mateo. "Mateo and Eva, those are the names of Cristiano Ronaldo's twins," the channel reported. "The boy and girl were born to a surrogate mum. It's a secret that Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't yet revealed to the rest of the world."

There has been no confirmation of the news from the footballer or his agents Mail Online reports.

In March it was reported that Ronaldo was due to become the father of twin boys via a surrogate who was described as being very heavily pregnant.

In July 2010 Ronaldo announced on Twitter and Facebook he had become a father for the first time. His son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is now six.