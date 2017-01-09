Cristiano Ronaldo has pipped Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann to win Fifa's Best Player Award for 2016. The 31-year-old Real Madrid superstar enjoyed a stellar year, winning the Champions League with his club and Euro 2016 with his country, Portugal.

'I'd like to thank my teammates and my coach, my family and my whole staff, and I tell you, 2016 was the best year of my career. I had doubts but the trophy shows that I achieved what I could and now I have no doubts. I will never forget this wonderful year.' said Ronaldo as he accepted his award.

The Portuguese forward did find time to aim a cheeky taunt at Messi, who did not attend the ceremony: 'I'm sorry some people from Barcelona aren't here, but that's understandable.'

Claudio Ranieri, unsurprisingly, took home the Best Fifa Men's Coach Award for leading Leicester City to the Premier League title. The affable Italian accepted the prize in true Ranieri fashion: 'To win this award, I'm crazy now... I think what happened last season was something strange. The god of football said Leicester must win!'

Atletico Nacional were awarded the Fifa Fair Play award for their reaction to November's Medellin air disaster that killed 71 people including 19 players and coaching staff from Brazilian outfit and Copa Sudamericana final opponents Chapecoense. The Fifa Puskas Award went to Mohd Faiz Subri, a Malaysian footballer for Malaysia Super League club Penang FA, for a simply astounding free-kick that must be seen to be believed.

The Fifa FIFPro World 11 winners were as follows: Manuel Neuer; Dani Alves, Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique, Marcelo, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Andres Iniesta, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Silvia Neid won the Best Fifa Women's Coach Award after guiding Germany to Olympic gold in Rio. She has since stepped down to take up a scouting role with the German Football Association. The 52-year-old pipped Jill Ellis of the USA and Sweden's Pia Sundhage to the award.

Carli Lloyd took home the Best Women's Player Award. The United States and Houston Dash midfielder, a double Olympic and World Cup champion, also won the Fifa World Player of the Year award in 2015.

Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund supporters won the Fifa Fan award for their rendition of "You'll Never Walk Alone" that was sung by both sets of fans before their Europa League quarter-final second-leg tie at Anfield. They beat Iceland fans, nominated due to their Euro 2016 exploits, and ADO Den Haag supporters, who threw cuddly toys from the stands to sick children during an Eredivisie clash against Feyenoord in September.