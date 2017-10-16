Mike Novogratz, the billionaire crypto investor and legendary hedge fund manager and his newly created fund, Galaxy Digital Assets, have invested into Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX), a new decentralised marketplace.

WAX will serve 400 million people trading video game assets each year, said a statement. This marks the first reported investment of Galaxy Digital Assets since Novogratz announced coming out of retirement to create the fund in September. At $500 million it will be the largest crypto fund ever created.

WAX is the creation of OPSKins.com, a large marketplace for trading these video game assets. The company says it has recorded over 150 million transactions over the past 18 months.

Malcolm CasSelle, President of WAX and CIO of OPSkins, said: "Having a legendary investor like Mike Novogratz along with all of our all-star team of investors, advisors, and video game industry legends see the potential in our vision for the WAX platform is an incredible testament to what we have planned.

"With OPSkins, we are the largest marketplace in the world in a $50bnn dollar a year industry. The WAX platform will allow millions of our users and the 400 plus million people each year in this industry to trade in-game virtual items across any country with only a few clicks and very low fees. We see the Blockchain as the future of our industry and we are essentially disrupting ourselveswith the WAX platform. In fact, OPSkins will be the first user on the WAX platform."

Novogratz and Galaxy Digital Assets join an all-star line-up of cryptocurrency hedge funds and investors, including: Pantera, HyperChain Capital, Kenetic Capital, Bo Shen - founding partner of Fenbushi Capital and Blockassets, and others.

The company has also announced that Anthony Di Iorio, co-founder of Ethereum; Dave Anthony, a creator and developer behind Call of Duty; and Brian Fargo, founder of Interplay Entertainment and inXile Entertainment, have joined their advisory board.