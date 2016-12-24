Crystal Palace have confirmed the appointment of Sam Allardyce as their new manager following the sacking of Alan Pardew earlier in the week.

"Crystal Palace Football Club are pleased to announce Sam Allardyce as their new First Team Manager on a two and half year contract," a statement read on the Eagles' official site.

Pardew was relieved of his duties as Palace boss on Tuesday (20 December) and the club immediately opened talks with the former Bolton and England manager, who was installed as the favourite. The club confirmed Allardyce's appointment on Friday and his first game in charge could be the Boxing Day clash against Watford, or their trip to Arsenal on New Year's Day.

"We are delighted to be able to make an appointment so quickly and fortunate that someone of Sam's calibre and experience was available," Parish told Palace's official site following the Englishman's appointment.

It marks a swift return to management for Allardyce whose reputation was badly damaged following his sacking as the England boss after he was caught up in a newspaper sting operation talking about how to "get around" rules on player transfers. The 62-year-old has a proven track record for getting clubs out of trouble, something that Palace is now facing as they are currently in 17th place in the Premier League.

Allardyce is hoping he can bring some joy during the festive period fixtures and is confident that the club is moving in the right direction. The newly appointed Palace boss also backed his current squad to make strides up the table, and revealed that the players at his disposal are one of the reasons for him taking the Eagles job.

"I hope we can bring some joy, particularly over Christmas and New Year, but over the long term, between now and the end of the season," Allardyce told the club's official site following his arrival at Selhurst Park.

"The club itself seems to be very ambitious. Certainly the chairman and the owners seem to be taking the club forward in the right direction.

"I like the look of the squad and that's probably the reason that I am here because I feel the club can go forward from here and hopefully I can help it go forward," he added.