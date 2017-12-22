Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is eager to see in-form forward Wilfried Zaha remain at Selhurst Park but admits the Eagles may not be able to hold onto him for much longer amid interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Zaha has come to the fore for Palace in recent weeks, producing a number of impressive and talismanic displays to drag his boyhood club from the bottom of the Premier League to 14th, though they are still just two points ahead of 18th-placed Newcastle United.

The Ivory Coast international will likely spearhead Palace's attack against managerless Swansea City on Saturday (23 December), but Hodgson could not categorically denounce suggestions of interest from the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and City, saying instead that he will "come to terms" with the aforementioned trio's apparent admiration should they act upon it.

"I don't think as a manager you can ever give guarantees on anything," Hodgson said in his press conference, per Sky Sports.

"It's a great credit to the club and to Wilf Zaha that if there are rumours circulating of so-called bigger clubs looking at him and maybe making a bid, we should be pleased about that.

"It means he is doing his job, he's helping us get the points we've been getting. I'll look at it that way at the moment. If the day comes when one of those rumours becomes the truth, I'll come to terms with it and deal with it at that moment in time.

"If you ask me do I want Wilf Zaha to stay at the club then I'm like the rest of the Crystal Palace supporters, of course I do."

Arsenal are reportedly the frontrunners to sign Zaha, who is said to be valued at around £35m by Palace, but Chelsea are also hoping to swoop for the 25-year-old at the end of the season. Arsenal and Chelsea were recently joined by City in the race to sign the former Manchester United winger, with Pep Guardiola's side already laying the groundwork for a potential transfer.