There is little doubt that after the departure of Sam Allardyce, Crystal Palace's plans for the summer transfer window are in nothing short of disarray.

The former England boss entered retirement at the age of 62 just days after the conclusion to the Premier League season and while the Eagles are without a new man at the helm, their recruitment policy have also stalled.

Co-owner and chairman Steve Parish had been quick to publically back Alladyce in the transfer window and the signing of Christian Benteke last summer suggests they are not afraid to spend big.

But suggestions are rife that the Eagles chief was unwilling to finance a squad overhaul, instead preferring to see another marquee addition. If that is the case, the new manager may be prevented from making the additions the club badly need.

Business so far

Regardless of who Palace appoint as their new manager and successfully lure to south London in the transfer window, there might not be a more vital post-season deal stuck than the new contract agreed by Wilfried Zaha.

The Ivory Coast international produced some of his best form during the twilight of the campaign to help keep the club from relegation. The 24-year-old has signed a five-year deal having expected to be subject to interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Eleven players have meanwhile been offloaded by Palace since the end of the season. Among them is England striker Frazier Campbell, Wales' Joe Ledley and ex-Arsenal midfielder Mathieu Flamini.

What they need

The retention of Zaha, the epicentre of an attack which scored 50 times in the top flight last season - more than Southampton or champions Leicester City - means it is in midfield and defence where attention is needed. Yohan Cabaye endured the poorest season of his two spells in England, while James McArthur and Lee-Chung-yong are the only remaining reserves.

In defence it is a similar story. While Scott Dann, James Tomkins and Damien Delaney are solid they don't have the pace nor the quality to play for a team with aspirations of the top half. Wayne Hennessey was error-prone during parts of last season and though Steve Mandanda's return can't come soon enough, back up is still required.

Who could join?

Mamadou Sakho was hugely impressive during the second half of last season after joining on loan from Liverpool and has been linked with a permanent move to Selhurst Park. The main obstacle remains his valuation, which sits at around £30m, and whether Parish indeed wants to part with that sort of money for just one player.

James McCarthy has been linked with leaving Everton while Palace are among a host of clubs interested in signing Ferland Mendy of Le Harve. Prior to his departure, Allardyce had been linked with a move for Gael Clichy, the released former Manchester City defender, but whether that interest remains is unknown.

Who could leave?

News regarding Zaha's future has helped dampen the transfer rumours around Palace. The appointment of a new manager, with Sean Dyche, Mauricio Pellegrino and Frank de Boer in the frame, will likely bring with it an exit list. But at the time of writing the current Palace squad can sleep easy.

What the manager has said

Direct lines regarding Palace's transfer policy have been thin on the ground, but the strongest indication that Allardyce's decision to retire from the game rather than continue with Parish came at the start of this month when he admitted they would not be held to ransom by Liverpool in talks over signing Sakho on a permanent basis.

"The money needs to work for us and for Liverpool," Parish told Holmesdale Radio. "I am sure there will be a negotiation. If we can make it work of course we would like to, I am not going to try and be coy about it. He is a very good player. He likes being with us and we like him. Let's hope we can do it. You cannot con anyone that he did not make a massive difference. He is a big character and has the respect of all of the players. It is one we would like to do."