Live Kick-off: 3pm Chelsea without Alvaro Morata who has failed to recover in time from a hamstring strain suffered before the international break.

N'Golo Kante facing up to 25 days on the sidelines with a hamstring injury suffered while playing for France.

Palace set to welcome back Wilfried Zaha after his knee injury but Ruben Loftus-Cheek ineligible to play against his parent club.

Christian Benteke also remains sidelined as the Eagles look for their first goal and first point this season against the champions.

Serge Aurier available once again for Tottenham but Mousa Dembele and Victor Wanyama remain unavailable.

Now 13:36 Team news: Chelsea Midfield options for the Blues are scarce once again with N'Golo Kante looking at up to 25 days on the sidelines due to a hamstring problem suffered while on international duty. With Danny Drinkwater still sidelined with a calf issue, Antonio Conte explained on Friday he might be forced to look towards the youth ranks to fill the void. "We were not lucky in this period above all in midfield. We have only Bakayoko and Fabregas available," Conte pointed out. "We have to approach seven games in one month and we have to find different solutions in this period: to adapt some defenders in midfield, or give opportunities to young players like Scott or Ampadu."

1 min 13:34 Hodgson also provided an update of sorts on Christian Benteke, who suffered a knee injury during Palace's 5-0 defeat by Manchester City: "[Christian] Benteke will be out for a while yet. We'll rejoice when the leg brace comes off, but he'll then have rehab.

1 min 13:34 Team news: Crystal Palace It isn't all good news for Palace, however. The Eagles may be without goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey for the visit of the Premier League champions after he suffered a slight knock during his country's 1-0 World Cup qualifying defeat by the Republic of Ireland. On Friday, Hodgson was still waiting for the results of a scan to find out whether or not Hennessey can play.

5 min 13:31 Team news: Crystal Palace Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is set to include attacker Wilfried Zaha in his squad today. Zaha has missed the Eagles' last eight matches with a knee problem but returned to training a fortnight ago and has worked his way back into first-team contention.