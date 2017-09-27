Live Kick-off: 7:45pm United without Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick while Phil Jones is also set to miss out despite being eligible after suspension.

Reports suggest Antonio Valencia also didn't make the journey to Russia.

Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic set to start in midfield.

Jose Mourinho looking to make it two wins from two in Europe this season.

LIVE: Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea CSKA Moscow vs Manchester United

Basel vs Benfica

Anderlecht vs Celtic

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea

Qarabag 1-2 Roma

Juventus vs Olympiakos

Sporting vs Barcelona



Now 18:24 With Valencia having not made the journey, who will captain United tonight? The right-back has worn the armband in each of United's six league matches this season, with club captain Michael Carrick not in the first-team picture at the moment. The veteran midfielder won't be involved tonight along with Paul Pogba, who captained the side against Basel before he was forced off with that injury. Ander Herrera might be a popular shout after so many clamoured for him to be awarded the armband on a permanent basis last season. But Chris Smalling has been a regular option for Mourinho; he will also fancy his chances tonight with the England international set for a starting role in Moscow.

4 min 18:19 Team news: Manchester United According to the Manchester Evening News, Antonio Valencia did not make the journey to Moscow. The Ecuador international was handed a rest in the 3-0 win over FC Basel in the opening group match and has been ever-present at right-back in the Premier League so it shouldn't come as too much as a surprise to see him rested tonight.

7 min 18:16 Team news: Manchester United In all, Mourinho is without seven members of his first-team squad tonight – if you include long-term absentees Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo. Paul Pogba remains sidelined with the hamstring issue that forced him off in the first half of an opening Group A victory over FC Basel earlier this month, while Marouane Fellaini sustained a blow to his left Achilles following a tackle from Shane Long during Saturday's 1-0 Premier League defeat of Southampton at St Mary's. Mourinho confirmed at a press conference on Monday that Michael Carrick is also unavailable with Phil Jones also out of contention – although he did not specify what problem – if any – the centre-half has.