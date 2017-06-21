Serena Williams' baby will have a hands-on father. Alexis Ohanian, the tennis champ's fiancé, has shared his anticipation for their new arrival and revealed the adorable way he has been preparing for the birth – using his own website, Reddit.

Ohanian, 34, co-founded Reddit in 2005 and it appears the online forum is proving particularly useful for its mastermind. Speaking to Today Parents, the entrepreneur revealed he has scoured the pages of his own website for hours in search of first-time father tips.

The businessman said: "My favourite [tip] is to sleep with a blanket for like a month before the due date so you get your dad scent all over it, and then wrap the baby in it once it shows up, so they're not just immediately bonding with mum, but also getting a bit of dad."

Mentioning his beloved pet dog Chip, who has his own Instagram account, Ohanian added: "Same goes for pets, except the opposite. Introduce them to the child using a blanket that's been wrapped around the baby. Humans who have been far less equipped than us have been successfully parenting for thousands of years, so I'm trying not to overthink it, but it's easy in today's connected world to get overwhelmed."

It seems Williams, 35, may have to compete with Ohanian when comes to the baby's wardrobe, as he is looking into tips for dressing the baby. Ohanian said: "Apparently snaps on baby PJs are nonsense – zippers are far more practical, despite not making that satisfying snap noise when you get baby dressed."

Not intimidated by the responsibility that comes with being a parent, Ohanian said: "The other theme that I've read on Reddit, but also heard from all of the new dads around the office – we've had quite a few recently – is to expect all of my priorities to change almost immediately because this will be the most important thing I'll ever do. Challenge accepted."

Williams, who got engaged to Ohanian in December 2016, accidentally announced her pregnancy via Snapchat in April. The tennis player revealed how she pressed the wrong button by mistake and only realised the news was out when she began receiving congratulatory messages from friends and family.