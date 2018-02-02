Georgina Rodriguez has melted fans' hearts by playing the doting mother in her latest Instagram post.

The aspiring model, 22, shared two pictures of herself with baby daughter Alana Martina, who she gave birth to in November 2017, and twins Eva Maria and Mateo, who are Cristiano Ronaldo's children by a surrogate.

Rodriguez poses in her sportswear for the snap in a grey bralet and matching leggings with her flawless makeup-free complexion on display. While she holds baby Alana in the first snap, the twins can be seen giggling – making a change from their grumpy expressions in the swimming pool with Rodriguez and their dad the day before.

The second shot shows the former shop assistant lying down, with the babies rolling around the nursery with their toys. She captioned the post: "Expectation vs. Reality Hahaha Happy weekend ... Much peace and love for all ✨."

Her fans were quick to comment on the post, with one person writing: "Nice family ," while another said: "Woman I love your simplicity! You are very transparent and I see because Cristiano chose you as the mother of his children never change. Blessings are a beautiful family. "

A third put: "Cuteness overload @cristiano @georginagio. How pretty you are."

The post comes after both Rodriguez and Ronaldo, who have been dating for approximately two years, shared a snap of them taking the twins swimming, with Mateo looking less than impressed.

The new mother opened up about family life to iHola! magazine following the birth of Alana Martina, stating: "Children are our joy. We wake up and the first thing we do is hug them and kiss them, take care of them and be aware of everything. So all day!"

Speaking of how they came up with their daughter's name, she said: "We chose it between the two. Cristiano chose Alana and I Martina, and to not hesitate more we decided to put the name to him composed by the election of both".