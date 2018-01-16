The Witcher developer CD Projekt Red will be in attendance at E3 2018 with a trailer and playable demo for highly anticipated sci-fi RPG Cyberpunk 2077, according to a report out of the studio's native Poland.

Announced in May 2012, Cyberpunk 2077 is based on the Cyberpunk 2020 tabletop game created by Mike Pondsmith. It follows CD Projekt Red's Witcher trilogy, which concluded in 2015 with instant classic The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

News regarding the game's expected reveal later this year comes via Poland's largest video game website GRY-Online.pl, which was translated by a user of online forum Resetera.

The report cites two separate sources who both confirmed a trailer and demo, to be shown behind closed doors to journalists attending the trade show to be held in June.

"We obtained information about the plan to present the game at the most important industry event independently from two different sources and in both cases we can not disclose where they came from," reads the report.

"We immediately reserve that such revelations must always be treated with an appropriate distance. Until CD Projekt RED officially announces that Cyberpunk 2077 will appear at E3, there is absolutely no certainty that this will happen. We strongly believe, however, that the above speculations will be confirmed."

On 10 January the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account tweeted for the first time in just over four years. The tweet read simply "*beep*" but that was enough to get fans speculating that the game will soon be revealed in some capacity.

The tweet was also sent five years to the day since the game's very first CG trailer, which offered a glimpse at what to expect. Given nothing has been seen of the game since and how quickly things can change in game development, the game may well look very different now.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be an open world RPG set in a neo noire metropolis called Night City. In July 2016 CD Projekt Red co-founder Marcin Iwinski told IGN: "People have been asking me if Cyberpunk 2077 will have multiplayer or if it will be a straight-up shooter, and I tell them to relax, because it will be a true RPG game.

"We are known for storytelling, and big game worlds and so we're taking all what we've learnt from previous three Witcher games, as well as the open-world aspect, and applying it to Cyberpunk 2077. So yes, it is an all-out RPG game, but we're looking at having a lot of new gameplay elements that I cannot talk about yet. One thing I can say for sure is that it is definitely NOT a multiplayer shooter."