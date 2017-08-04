Pakistan's government website (Pakistan.gov.pk) reportedly got hacked on Thursday (3 August) by an unknown hacker going by the pseudonym Ne0-H4ck3r.

The website was also reportedly defaced to display a message celebrating India's independence and play the Indian national anthem.

According to reports, the attack involved the hacked website displaying an image of the Indian national flag's Ashoka chakra. However, the website has since been restored.

Although there is no official statement on the matter, according to the official Twitter account of Pakistan defence, the hacked website was allegedly hosted on an insecure HTTP server.

The attack on the Pakistani website comes just a week prior to both India and Pakistan celebrate their 70th year of independence. Pakistan and India gained independence from the British on 14th and 15th August 1947, respectively.

This is not the first time when one of Pakistan's government websites has been hacked. Last year, the website of Pakistan's Ministry of National Health Services by hackers who claimed that the attack was a show of solidarity with the grieving families of the victims of the Bacha Khan University terror attack in January 2016.

According to reports in the Indian media, in June, around 30 Pakistani government websites were hacked after a Pakistani court sentenced former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav to death, on charges of espionage.