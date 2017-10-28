A cyclist has died after colliding with a parked car in Edinburgh. The incident happened on Friday (27 October) at around 1pm on Charterhall Road, Blackford.

The 61-year-old male cyclist reportedly crashed into a stationary dark grey Mitsubishi car. He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary following the crash, but died in hospital later.

The road was closed in both directions until about 15:30 on Friday while investigations were conducted at the scene BBC News reports.

Sgt Neil Crozier said: "Our thoughts remain with the cyclists family at this difficult time and inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision.

Appealing for witnesses to come forward he added: "As part of our investigation, we'd urge anyone who may have witnessed this and who has not yet spoken to officers to get in touch as soon as possible."