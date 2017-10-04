A convicted criminal has been jailed after he killed a father-of-two with a single punch to the face after boasting to friends that he was going to "bang someone out" after his release from prison.

The "vile" Kieran Roberts was said to have been bragging about his recent release from imprisonment on a night out in Bangor, North Wales, when he picked on Esinkumo Ayabowei, known as "Henry".

In the unprovoked attack Roberts, 26, punched Ayabowei, 27, in the face which shattered Ayabowei's jaw and knocked him unconscious.

Ayabowei suffered a fractured skull when he went backwards, hitting his head on the floor and never regained consciousness and died despite efforts to save him at the scene and in two hospitals, the Daily Post reports.

On Wednesday (4 October) Roberts was jailed for six years and nine months at Caernarfon Crown Court after admitting manslaughter.

The court heard how Roberts was released from prison shortly before the incident after being caged for five years in July 2013 for holding a sawn-off shotgun to another man's head over money.

On the night of the attack, on 1 April, the court hear that a drunken Roberts approached Ayabowei, originally from Nigeria, after the pair had left the Peep nightclub in Dean Street.

They had both left the nightclub after an argument among a group of young women with CCTV footage showing Ayabowei ushering one women away from the scene.

It was then that without warning or provocation Roberts punched Ayabowei, of Llangefni, Anglesey, who was described by judge Paul Thomas QC as a "hapless victim".

After Roberts was jailed, Ayabowei's widow Melicia Gerrard said in a statement that Ayabowei had only known his daughter for five months

She said: "Whilst Kieran Roberts begins his brief term behind bars my family and I are continuing to live our lives without Henry. For us there will never be a release from this pain and suffering.

"My world as I knew it has crumbled around me. Our lives have been permanently scarred by this sickening act, an act which is incomprehensible to those in society who understand and appreciate the most decent of values.

"I am determined to be strong for our daughters. It's heartbreaking to think that they will have to experience every Christmas, birthday and school sports day without their dad through no fault of his own."

In mitigation Elwen Evans QC said when Roberts was arrested he had no idea his actions had been so devastating and he was "distraught and upset".

Senior investigating officer, DCI Brain Kearney, at Caernarfon CID said: "Kieran Roberts is where he belongs, behind bars.

"This was a truly wicked and totally unprovoked crime that has left a family heartbroken and sickened a community.

"Roberts is a vile, vicious and in the words of the Judge dangerous thug and throughout this investigation he has shown no remorse whatsoever."

Roberts was handed an extended licence period of five years.