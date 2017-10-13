Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin were reportedly spotted on a dinner date in Los Angeles.

According to People, the Coldplay frontman and the Fifty Shades of Grey actress were seen at a sushi restaurant in the City of Angels on Tuesday night (10 October).

Johnson and Martin were by themselves at the Japanese eating joint and they looked "cosy" and were "laughing and affectionate", a source told the celebrity news website.

Martin, who was married to Gynweth Paltrow for a decade before their split in March 2014, was previously linked to actress Annabelle Wallis after they were spotted together in 2015, while Johnson was in an on-off relationship with model/rocker Matthew Hitt for two years, although they haven't been seen together since 2016.

Martin and Paltrow are parents to two children – Apple, 13, and Moses, 11.

Johnson and Martin's outing comes just days after Page Six reported that Johnson was spotted enjoying an outing with Jon Hamm, who ended his 18-year marriage to actress Jennifer Westfeldt in 2015.

Melanie Griffith's daughter and the 46-year-old actor were spotted drinking wine at Kingside in the Viceroy Central Park hotel in New York on 5 October, according to the report in the celebrity gossip website. The meet-up between the actors took place after Hamm hosted the Brooklyn Black Tie Ball.

"They seemed to really be enjoying each other's company," a source said of their "low-key" outing.

It's not the first time Johnson and Hamm have been spotted together. They were seen together at Elton John's 70th birthday party.

"It's hard to be single after being together for a long time," Hamm told InStyle earlier this year, while talking about his marriage. "It's really hard. It sucks."

In January, Johnson had told Vogue, "I think I'm a little bit heartbroken all the time, even when I'm in a happy relationship. I don't do casual very well, and my feelings, even the good ones, get so intense that they hurt."