Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed he made the decision for Daley Blind to take the second half penalty against Benfica which helped all-but secure a place in the Champions League last 16.

Blind converted a 78th minute half spot-kick to complete a 2-0 win at Old Trafford against the Portuguese champions, after Mile Svilar's own goal - his second in as many group games - had earlier given the three-time winners the lead.

Anthony Martial had earlier been denied from a penalty by Svilar but after his replacement Marcus Rashford won the second spot-kick of the game both Romelu Lukaku and substitute Ander Herrera demanded to take it. But it was left to full-back Blind to blast home and send United within a point of the knock-out phase.

"The reason is Martial was the played to take," Mourinho told BT Sport. "He took and he miss. He was not even on the pitch. The players were happy with the responsibility. Romelu was happy to do it, Herrera the same but my decision was my decision.

"I try to make the right decision. In the last days Martial did not miss one and he was taking so many against three good goalkeepers. He missed so sometimes the choice is the wrong one. But then it was my decision in the moment."

Mourinho made six changes from the weekend win over Tottenham ahead of the Premier League trip to Chelsea but was unable to escape without any fresh fitness problems with Jesse Lingard being replaced by Henrikh Mkhitaryan due to a back problem.

Lingard could yet join a United injury list which already includes Michael Carrick, Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo.

Despite an insipid display which saw United limp to victory, Mourinho feels his side will travel to Chelsea in good shape and called on the "specialists" - television pundits - to critique the performance.

"It is better for the specialists to comment on the game than for me to give my opinion," he added. "I am paid to work, to give my best which I do every day. And the specialists comment on my work so let them comment.

"I am more than happy. We change a lot of players, we broke the natural dynamic of the team. We played a kid from the academy. we scored two goals, we didn't concede, three more points, more money for the club because every victory means money.

"No significant injuries but there is something in Jesse's back but nothing important."