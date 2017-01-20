Dan Evans' magnificent Australian Open campaign will continue after a superb straight sets victory over Bernard Tomic in the third round in Melbourne.

The 26-year-old secured another huge personal victory after dismissing the Australian 7-5 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-3) to book his place in the last-16. After Andy Murray's win over Sam Querrey earlier on Friday, Great Britain now have two males in the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time since 2002.

Prior to Novak Djokovic's second round elimination to Denis Istomin on Thursday (19 January), it was Evans who had provided the biggest upset of the competition, eliminating former US Open champion Marin Cilic with a stunning 3-6 7-5 6-3 6-3 win earlier this week.

Things did not get any easier for Evans with world number 27 Tomic lying in wait in the third round, but the Briton picked up from where he left off against Cilic with an electrifying start.

Evans, ranked number 51 in the ATP rankings, held his nerve superbly to clinch a thrilling opening set that saw five breaks. The relentless pace to the contest continued in the second with the Briton immediately breaking his opponent in the opening game. Tomic halted Evans' progress with a break of his own to level the score at 5-5, but the 26-year-old again rallied against the fightback, keeping his cool in the tiebreaker.

Tomic improved in the third, hitting some superb winners and leaving Evans to save three break points with the Australian leading 5-4. The Briton clung on though, surviving the onslaught to hold serve.

As if things were not tense enough, a rain outbreak in Melbourne halted the contest with the third set tied at 5-5. Having appeared to be struggling with cramp, the moment's rest was welcomed by Evans. Tomic, having been in the ascendancy before the stoppage, was less than impressed, however, throwing some sarcastic applause towards the officials for their decision.

Their battle went to another tiebreak but Evans' determination would not wilt, coming from 4-2 behind to seal a 7-3 win to take the match.