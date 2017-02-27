UFC president Dana White fully expects Conor McGregor's next fight to take place in the octagon, claiming talks over an encounter with Floyd Mayweather are going "nowhere."

Both McGregor and Mayweather insist they are keen on meeting in the boxing ring in a fight that could become the richest in combat sport history. The Dubliner – currently on a break until after the birth of his first child – remains locked into a four-fight contract with UFC, however.

White has previously insisted his promotion will not sit back and allow the McGregor vs Mayweather fight to happen without their involvement, adding such a move would be "the stupidest in history".

Mayweather has since urged McGregor to speak to his MMA bosses and get the green light to "make it happen", but White insists there has been no progress.

Speaking to TMZ Sport, White said: "I don't know where we are with [McGregor vs Mayweather], we are nowhere."

McGregor remains the UFC's lightweight champion, a belt he took from Eddie Alvarez at Madison Square Garden last November. With the 28-year-old watching on from home, two of the weight's most dangerous fighters, Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov, are set to meet for the interim lightweight championship at UFC 209 on 4 March.

Both Ferguson and Khabib have been baying for McGregor's blood and White insists the Irishman's return to action will see him pitted against the winner of Saturday's main event.

"I expect Conor's next fight to be in UFC, in mixed martial arts against the winner of Khabib and Ferguson," White added.

While McGregor remains under contract with UFC, Mayweather says there isn't another fight out there that interests him.

"Most likely the fight between me and Conor McGregor will happen," Mayweather told Sky Sports while in attendance at the WBA welterweight title match between Carl Frampton and Leo Santa Cruz in January.

"I don't know [when it will be], I need to communicate with my team, the fight hasn't been made yet, but it is all about entertainment so hopefully we can make it happen."