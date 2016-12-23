Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White has admitted that the much- anticipated fight between the promotions star Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather might never take place; adding that if they ever fought, it would be ugly for Floyd.

Rumours about McGregor vs Mayweather bout, which have been around for quite some time now, were further fuelled when news came out that the 28-year-old had obtained his boxing license from California.

White gave an example of the Mayweather versus Manny Pacquiao fight which took place last year in May. The duo had been in talks of a possible bout for many years, with the negotiations between the two parties going on for a long time before they finally agreed on a deal.

"There's a lot of talk going on between Floyd and Conor right now. If they were to box, look at Manny Pacquiao vs Floyd Mayweather. It was a fight that everyone wanted to see for years. It took almost 10 years to make that fight and they are the same sport. There's no way this fight would ever happen", White said to a morning show on Fox Networks.

The 47-year-old though admitted that Notorious would destroy Mayweather if the fight did happen, believing that McGregor has many more tricks up his sleeve than the undefeated boxer.

"If they really fought it would be ugly. It would be ugly for Floyd. Conor has more weapons and tools than Floyd Mayweather does."

However Floyd Mayweather Sr is not one who shares White's view. The 64-year-old who is a former professional boxer himself famously claimed that he would knock McGregor out himself and put him to sleep.