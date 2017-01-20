Dance Moms reality television star Abby Lee Miller commenced a two-day sentencing today (20 January) whereby a federal judge will decide if she should be sentenced to prison or probation for bankruptcy fraud.

The 51-year-old dance company owner and TV personality faces up to five years behind bars and a $5m (£4m) fine for the over $700,000 in income she chose to conceal back in 2010.

But the bankruptcy fraud case asks if she truly intended to harm the creditors she owed. Federal prosecutors claim she purposely tried to hide $755,000 in income and are seeking a prison sentence of up to 30 months.

In her defence, Miller's attorneys state that the star got caught up in the whirlwind of fame and fortune, but always planned to repay her debts and want probation.

The Dance Moms reality star pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud charges in June 2016, but is making every attempt to avoid jail for her crimes.

Miller's team released one final statement before her sentencing today.

Their statement reads: "Ms Miller was overwhelmed and under-equipped, and this led to her failure to respect to the bankruptcy process. Her engagement of lawyers, accountants, and other professionals was haphazard, episodic, and at times, counter-productive."

Her attorney, Brandon Verdream, wrote in a sentencing memo: "Ms. Miller's manifest intention has always been to pay her creditors 100% of what they were entitled to receive."

The two-day sentencing, which began today before a judge in Pittsburgh, will be imposed when both sides return on 24 February. It was scheduled over two days so that the court could hear from numerous witnesses.

On 13 October 2015, the dance star was indicted for fraud due to the creation of a secret bank account in 2012-13 to hide income from masterclasses, TV deals and merchandise sales.

She was indicted with bankruptcy fraud, concealment of bankruptcy assets and false bankruptcy declarations in hiding up to $755,000 (£614,041). If found guilty to the charges, Miller could have potentially faced a fine of $250,000 (£207,391) for each of the 20 counts she was indicted on and five years in prison.