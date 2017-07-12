Manchester City have suffered a blow in signing former Barcelona star Dani Alves as the defender is edging closer towards completing a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 34-year-old joined Juventus on a free transfer last summer, where he signed a two-year deal. He won the domestic double and was part of the squad that lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Alves urged Juventus to release him, following which the Old Lady decided to terminate his contract. According to ESPN, the Brazilian right-back was expected to reunite with his former manager Pep Guardiola at the Etihad on a free transfer.

However, PSG made a late approach in securing his services and the former Sevilla man has decided to snub Manchester for Paris. The Ligue 1 outfit's sporting director Antero Henrique and his assistant Maxwell played a key role in signing Alves.

In addition to this, Maxwell's friendship with the player has also encouraged them in landing the full-back. Alves arrived in the French capital on Tuesday and underwent his medical before his proposed move to Parc des Princes.

Alves' medical was conducted at the American Hospital of Paris in Neuilly-sur-Seine, and not PSG's Pitie-Salpetriere facility. He will sign a two-year deal with the French giants on Wednesday.

PSG have already completed the signing of Yuri Berchiche as the left-back arrived at the club from Real Sociedad. The club have called for a press conference to unveil Berchiche on Wednesday and Alves is likely to be alongside the left-back.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea were also interested in signing Alves this summer. However, the South American defender has decided to snub the Premier League clubs for PSG.

It will be a massive blow for the Etihad outfit in their preparation for the 2017/18 season. Guardiola allowed five of his players - Pablo Zabaleta, Willy Caballero, Bacary Sagna, Gael Clichy and Jesus Navas – leave the club after the end of the season.

With Sagna, Zabaleta and Clichy leaving the club in the same transfer window, City are left without any recognisable right-back's in the squad. They were hoping to complete a deal for Alves and with the Brazilian selecting PSG over Guardiola's side will only force them to act quickly in the transfer market to complete the signings of full-backs this summer.