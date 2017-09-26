Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has no doubts about Cristiano Ronaldo's form ahead of the La Liga side's trip to Dortmund in the Champions League.

Ronaldo has not had a great start to the 2017/18 season. Despite netting against Barcelona in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup in August, the Portugal captain was sent off for pushing the referee.

Having served a five-game suspension as a result of the shove, Ronaldo returned to action in the Champions League, grabbing a brace against APOEL.

However, the 32-year-old could not help Madrid overturn their poor start to the league season as Los Blancos lost 1-0 at home to Real Betis.

Although Zinedine Zidane's side went back to winning ways against Alaves on Saturday (23 September) to put them seven points behind Barcelona, Ronaldo in particular, was left frustrated as he was unable to score for the second league game running, having hit the crossbar twice.

With a tough tie against Dortmund approaching, Carvajal is not concerned with Ronaldo's form despite the forward having attempted the most shots in La Liga without finding the back of the net.

"Nobody doubts Cristiano," Carvajal said at Real Madrid's pre-match media conference, as quoted by FourFourTwo. "I'm lucky enough to enjoy playing with him in every training session. It's amazing. He will end up taking the chances that come his way.

"The team is fine in general, we've just been lacking accuracy in these first few games, but the important thing is to create chances.

"There are no doubts in the team. It's an accuracy problem. There are things we have to improve, even though it's the start of the season."

As for the big match in Germany, Carvajal will be hoping to end a run of winless games at the Westfalenstadion as Dortmund will be looking for a victory following their opening group stage loss to Tottenham.

"We've never been able to win here, it's a really difficult ground," Carvajal added. "Dortmund are very competitive.

"It's a big game, one that everyone in the world would like to play in."