Real Betis starlet Dani Ceballos is "flattered" by reports linking him with a summer move to Real Madrid but insists that his only focus right now is to help his national team win the Under 21 European Championship.

The 20-year-old midfielder has attracted the attention of the Champions League winners after proving to be one of the sensations of the tournament in Poland.

Ceballos has shaped an impressive midfield alongside Saul Niguez and Real Madrid duo Marco Asensio and Marcos Llorente, helping the Spanish Under 21 Spanish side to the book a place in the final against Germany on Friday (30 June).

Real Madrid have been monitoring his development for a while and it has been reported that they have decided to step up the negotiations to complete his signing following his remarkable performance in the semi-finals against Italy.

On Wednesday AS reported that Ceballos was indeed on the verge of completing a move to the Santiago Bernabeu as the negotiations between the clubs were already advanced.

The Spanish publication claimed that Los Blancos are ready to pay a little bit more than Ceballos €15m (£13.2m, $17.1m) release clause to keep the good relationship with the Andalucian side. Furthermore, they add that Zinedine Zidane is keen on keeping him on loan at Betis for the 2017-2018 season so as not to block his development.

Real Madrid have already done a similar move with 16-year-old starlet Vinicius de Oliveira Junior after signing him now to beat potential suitors but leaving him on loan at Flamengo.

Ceballos has failed to deny those reports but adds that he won't think about his potential move to the Bernabeu until after the final of the Under 21 European Championship.

"After all when big clubs express interest in you it is because you're doing things right. It's nice [to be linked with Real Madrid]. As a child everyone likes to see that but I'm calm and trying to go unnoticed. I talk to my family and friends to isolate myself a little bit from [those rumours] and get strength ahead of the final," Ceballos said to AS.

"I am calm. My target is to beat Germany and when I finish the European Championship I will sit down with my agents and evaluate the proposals. My future right now is at Betis, I have three years left on my contract with Betis and I am calm. [Spanish fans] can be calm because in my head there is nothing other than the final against Germany."

After that, if the reports are true, Ceballos could follow in the footsteps of Vinicius to become Real Madrid's second signing of the summer.

Yet the Spaniard may not be the only starlet to arrive at the Bernabeu in the summer as Real Madrid are also expected to secure the services of promising Theo Hernandez from Atletico Madrid.