MMA fans are in for a treat as the stacked UFC 214 card takes place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday (29 July).

Where to watch live

The main card event starts at 3am BST (Sunday in the UK). Live coverage is on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 2 HD with live streaming available on BTSport.com.

Overview

In what is the biggest UFC card of the year, three title fights will take place as the most anticipated rematch in the company's history will feature Daniel Cormier (19-1 record in MMA) defending his light heavyweight title against Jon Jones (22-1 record in MMA).



Probably the most heated rivalry in the UFC, Jones inflicted Cormier's only loss in the company in January 2015 when the latter was challenging for the title. Jones, however, was stripped of the title and suspended for a year due to a hit-and-run incident shortly afterwards.

"Bones" was suspended yet again in 2016 when he failed an anti-doping test, prolonging the grudge rematch while in his initial absence, Cormier captured the title and has since defended it twice.

A win for Jones on Saturday would signal him "getting his life back" in his own words as his issues outside the octagon have derailed the prime of his career.

As for Cormier, it would mean redemption and accomplish everything that was possible for him to achieve in combat sports while for the fans, it would also mean a third and final match between the duo.

In the co-main event, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley (17-3-1 record in MMA) will take on top contender Demian Maia (25-6 record in MMA).

In a battle of the striker against the grappler, Woodley will be taking part in his fourth fight in a year, quietly becoming the most active champion within the company.

He will face the tough task of countering Maia's takedowns and jiu-jitsu with the Brazilian currently on a seven-fight win streak as he hopes to hold UFC gold for the first time in his long career.

The third and final title fight is for the vacant women's featherweight title as Cris Cyborg (19-1 record in MMA) takes on Tonya Evinger (19-5-1 record in MMA) in what should be a back-and-forth encounter with two dangerous strikers.

Predictions

Jon Jones to win via decision.

Maia to win via submission.

What they say

Daniel Cormier: "I'll shake his hand – after I beat him. I'll shake his hand and tell him, 'Hey, buck-o, get ready for the third one because we've still got business to deal with.' That's it. Keep your head up, Jon. You'll be back in a few months, and we'll fight again," via MMAJunkie.

Jon Jones: "I wish he was just man enough to realize that he's f*****g around with the wrong era. He just so happened to come into the sport, he's 39 years old and he's f*****g with a guy who's in his prime. That guy who honestly believes that it's his era and does everything in his power to make sure it's his era," via MMA Fighting.

Tyron Woodley: "He's a world-class fighter. Though the fans don't appreciate jiu-jitsu, even though it's built the UFC, I respect jiu-jitsu. I respect what he brings to the table," via MMAJunkie.

Demian Maia: "In my mind, it's just another fight. I need to go in there and win against a really tough opponent. If I put that in my mind that I got to win it will be pressure that can put me off track," via MMAMania.

Betting odds (Betfair)

Light heavyweight title fight

Daniel Cormier to win: 2/1

Jon Jones to win: 4/11

Welterweight title fight

Tyron Woodley to win: 1/2

Demian Maia to win: 13/8

Main Card Event