Former WBA 'regular' middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs believes he would come out victorious if he ever faced Canelo Alvarez.

Jacobs (32-2 record in boxing) lost a close but unanimous decision to Gennady Golovkin back in March as he ended a nine-year knockout run for the Kazakh.

With the American providing the biggest test for Golovkin in his career so far, many felt Canelo would do even better as they fought to a split-decision draw on 16 September.

Jacobs kept a close eye on the contest and, having signed for promoter Eddie Hearn, could be in line to face the winner of a likely rematch.

And if the Mexican comes out on top, Jacobs is confident that he can be the first to finish Canelo.

"I say stoppage," Jacobs told BoxingScene. "I really feel that coming into who I've become as a man, as an athlete, as a professional, I really feel that I can go in there and get the job done."

"What he brings to the table, and I'm not knocking anything, but size matters in boxing, physiques matter, it's different. I'm telling you, it's different and I do see myself stopping Canelo."

Jacobs also gave his opinion on the big fight in Las Vegas as he too believes Golovkin won the fight and was not too impressed with Canelo's performance.

"Canelo didn't really show me anything that I didn't do first," he added. "And all credit to Canelo. I thought he went out there and fought his heart out, as best as he could, but I don't think he got the victory or even close to a draw.

"But, it's a totally different game in there. I'm a fully-fledged middleweight. My confidence is through the roof now."