Tottenham Hotspur could yet stay at White Hart Lane next season if their proposed move to Wembley falls by the wayside.

The north London club are poised to leave their home ground at the end of the current season, moving 14 miles across the capital where they will host both European and domestic games at the home of the England national team for the 2017-18 campaign. They are scheduled to move into their new 61,000-seater venue, situated just yards away from the current White Hart Lane, in time for the 2018-19 season.

Tottenham's focus has been solely on Wembley next season, with manager Mauricio Pochettino acknowledging in January the club must make it 'home' for both domestic and European games next season, following their struggles at the venue in Champions League games this term.

Spurs are yet to activate their option to finalise the temporary move, however. According to The Daily Telegraph, Tottenham will find out on 23 March if they will be able to use Wembley's full capacity next season and have until 31 March to confirm to the Football Association their intention to use the venue for Premier League matches.

But in a meeting between the Tottenham board and the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust, chairman Daniel Levy admitted the club have to plan for "all eventualities", one of which could see them remain at White Hart Lane.

When asked of the club's 'plan B' if the Wembley move falls through, minutes taken from the meeting read: "DL [Daniel Levy] insisted all planning is towards playing fixtures at Wembley next season but there is a need to plan for all eventualities should any major issues arise, which would mean another year at White Hart Lane before moving to Wembley for the 2018/19 season. THFC will not move away for two years so all conditions must be right before they make the call to move this summer."

Further updates from the meeting confirmed the development of Tottenham's new home is expected to cost £800m – double the initial estimate.

The north London club were granted planning permission by Haringey Council back in 2015 with the cost of the project projected at £400m. Last October, that figure rose to £700m. But in the meeting between the Trust and Tottenham officials, the club confirmed another rise.

Minutes from a meeting note that when asked by the Trust if all financing was in place for the club's new home, chairman Daniel Levy "stated that the funds would come from different sources and that the cost of the stadium was now estimated at £800m".

That rise in development costs will likely be offset by a lucrative sponsorship deal. The Times understand the club will relinquish the White Hart Lane name in order to secure naming rights investment from a sponsor, with Levy hoping to raise £400m in order to finance the investment which could take the club to the next level.

The Tottenham board was asked if there will be the possibility for the club to retain the White Hart Lane name in some form once a new sponsor is found, with Levy concluding such an arrangement would not be possible.

Last October, a report from Squawka claimed the Premier League club were in talks with taxi giants Uber over a naming rights deal worth £20m a year.

When asked about any developments regarding stadium naming rights, Levy explained: "Like finding a shirt sponsor, it was about finding the right company with the right brand that were the right fit for THFC at the right time." He added: "THFC is talking to a number of companies at the moment but there is no timetable on a deal yet."