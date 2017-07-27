Jurgen Klopp has suggested Daniel Sturridge will have a future at Liverpool after impressing him more than anyone else during the club's pre-season campaign.

Sturridge, 27, endured another injury-hit campaign last term when he managed to start just seven Premier League games, raising further questions over his future at Anfield.

Knee, calf and hamstring problems have plagued the England international throughout Klopp's spell on Merseyside, and while the Liverpool boss would not confirm whether the striker will stay at the club or not, he told the Liverpool Echo from the club's training base in Germany: "What I can say is that he is here, he is training and this is 100% the best face since we got together.

"Did you see him train? He is really digging in and giving everything. He is reaching for the next level and that is really good news. We don't have to talk about what a difference he could make, everybody knows about it. We just need to have it. We need him fit."

Roberto Firmino is expected to lead the Liverpool attack next season flanked either side by club record signing Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who has resumed full training after undergoing knee surgery at the end of last season.

But Klopp says there will be opportunities for the former Manchester City and Chelsea striker.

"There will be different opportunities in different games," Klopp continued. "We need a lot of options, different players with different styles of play."

Liverpool are in action against Hertha Berlin on Saturday ahead of a meeting with German champions Bayern Munich. Mane and Danny Ings have both made the trip having recovered from injury but there was no place for Mamadou Sakho, whose future at the club still bleak having been frozen out of the first-team last season.