New details have emerged in the murder case of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, whose headless body was found in Copenhagen, Denmark, in August 2017.

The 30-year-old was last seen on 10 August on board a submarine built by Danish inventor Peter Madsen, who was formally charged with murdering Wall last week. Wall was riding along with the accused on his NC3 Nautilus submarine as she was writing a story about him and the vessel.

The full details of Madsen's indictment state that the 46-year-old had used a saw, a knife and screwdrivers to hit, cut and stab Wall before she died. Prosecutors alleged that Madsen killed the woman, a freelance journalist who had graduated from the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism, used straps to tie her head, arms, and legs.

He then reportedly dismembered her body and dumped the body parts before he deliberately sunk his submarine, paid for by a crowdfunding campaign, off the Danish coast during his trip with Wall.

Madsen has refuted all the recent charges. Although he admitted to abusing Wall's corpse, the inventor denied killing her, the Daily Mail reported.

Madsen, who called the coastguard to report that the craft was sinking, initially told police that Wall had got off the submarine at an island around three hours into their journey. He later changed his statement saying she had died in an accident on board the submarine and that he had buried her at sea.

Wall's head, legs and clothing were eventually found in weighed-down bags by police divers on 6 October. Later in November, two arms were then discovered in the same area. It was reported that all the body parts had been weighted down with metal.

Prosecutors had earlier alleged that Madsen murdered Wall in a sexually motivated attack. A hard disk containing fetish films of women being burned, decapitated and tortured was also recovered from his workshop.

Madsen is scheduled to face trial in Copenhagen on 8 March. A verdict against the case might come on 25 April.