The transfer window will reopen in less than two months and there is certainly going to be incomings and outgoings from most clubs in the English top-flight.

The activity is markedly less compared to the summer transfer window, but clubs could look to strengthen to perform better in the second half of the season, while there could be players looking or exits after failing to get regular game time in the first-half of the campaign.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds could see up to five departures in January owing to players not being included in Jurgen Klopp's first-team plans thus far. Danny Ings, Harry Wilson, Lazar Markovic, Jon Flanagan and Ovie Ejaria are players that could look for pastures new as they have struggled for game time thus far this campaign.

Ings has been heavily involved with the Under-23 side following his return from a long-term injury and was even given a first-team outing during Liverpool's Carabao Cup loss to Leicester City. However, since then he has failed to make the matchday squad but has impressed with the reserve squad with his most recent performance on Monday night (6 November) yielding him four goals.

There are a number of players ahead of him in the pecking order at the moment namely Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Daniel Sturridge and Dominic Solanke which is likely to see him struggle for game time this campaign. He could look to move to another club if not permanently at least on a temporary basis.

Harry Wilson is another forward who has been on the fringes of the first-team but is yet to be given a regular chance. The Wales international has scored seven goals in six games for Liverpool's U23 side this season and is hoping for more first-team opportunities. His only appearance in the first-team came when he made his debut last season in the FA Cup against Plymouth.

Markovic's Anfield career, on the other hand, looks certain to be over as he has been completely sidelined from both the first-team and the reserve squad. He has been pictured training occasionally with the squad in Melwood but is yet to play even a single minute this campaign with his only action coming in his sole appearance for the U23 side. He is likely to find a new club in the New Year.

The remaining two on the list, Jon Flanagan and Ovie Ejaria have been involved with the reserve squad, but are not included in Jurgen Klopp's plans for the ongoing campaign. The former, a right-back, has not been called up despite Nathaniel Clyne's injury with the manager preferring Trent Alexander-Arnold, while the latter, a midfielder by trade, has at least four players ahead of him in the pecking order.