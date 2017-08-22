Tottenham Hotspur full-back Danny Rose faces a potentially pivotal week in his career in north London with talks planned with the club after the breakdown of his relationship with manager Mauricio Pochettino. The 27-year-old earlier this month criticised the club's transfer policy and declared his intention to leave, amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

The former Leeds United defender was fined two weeks' wages and forced to apologise for the outburst, but such contrition has not improved his standing in the eyes of Pochettino. The pair have not spoken since Rose gave the interview to The Sun but discussions will be held this week to clarify the position of both parties.

ESPN understand Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy and Rose's agent Mark Rankine will meet to discuss his future, but the club are likely to insist that the left-back is not for sale and will won't be allowed to leave during the remaining days of the transfer window. Chelsea and United have been heavily linked with the player, who himself has claimed he wants to return to the north of England in the future to be close to his family.

Rose is understood to be increasingly resigned to staying at Tottenham for the time being, but such a setback is unlikely to deter his attempts to leave. He signed a new five-year contract last September which earns him £65,000-a-week [£3.38m-a-year] but like former teammate Kyle Walker knows he could double his pay packet elsewhere.

Despite having Matteo Darmian, Luke Shaw and Daley Blind at their disposal, United are understood to be the leading contenders to sign Rose with Jose Mourinho eager to add pace to the left-side. Moves for Ivan Persic and Gareth Bale have already failed this summer, but Rose would give the two-time Champions League winner the additional option on the left which he craves.

Mourinho has kept quiet on speculation regarding Rose and his recent comments, but former England midfielder Danny Murphy believes he could leave attempt to leave for United "as soon as possible".

A knee injury has prevented Rose from playing for Tottenham since January and that long-term fitness problem is likely to provide another obstacle between himself and the exit door. Pochettino and Levy are expected to be stubborn in their attempts to keep him however and it remains to be seen whether Rose will be reintegrated into the first team immediately after his return to full fitness.