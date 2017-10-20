Danny Rose is not ready to start for Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday's (22 October) Premier League clash with Liverpool but will make the bench for the visit of Jurgen Klopp's side.

Rose was a surprise inclusion in the Spurs squad that travelled to Spain for Tuesday's Champions League group stage clash with Real Madrid, coming off the bench for the final 10 minutes as Mauirico Pochettino's side claimed a huge 1-1 draw.

It was the full-back's first appearance since 31 January when he suffered a season-ending knee injury that forced him to undergo surgery during the summer. His return had originally been pencilled in for the Carabao Cup clash with West Ham United on 25 October only for his manager to bring those plans forward, with Rose declaring himself ready to challenge for a regular place again when speaking after the draw in Madrid.

But Pochettino will resist throwing the left-back straight back into the first-team. He told a press conference on Friday: "I think he is still not ready to start, he needs to build up his fitness but we are so happy because he is doing very well.

"Tuesday was important for the team and to play a few minutes you feel involved, which is so important after 10 months. The process now is to build up and try and get better every day."

Erik Lamela meanwhile is also nearing his return from a lengthy layoff. The Argentina international underwent surgery on both his right and left hip in the spring with his manager revealing earlier this season the forward is now in the "advanced stages of his rehabilitation," initially pencilling in a return this month.

That could come against West Ham – a fixture that falls exactly a year to the day of his last appearance for the club.

"It was a similar situation with Danny and I hope maybe he can be on the bench against West Ham, but it is not sure. It is about waiting but he is doing very well in the last few weeks, with the team in training.

"We only need to wait for that click when he feels 'yes, I can cope without the competition."