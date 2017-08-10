Tottenham defender Danny Rose wants to leave north London "as quickly as possible" and a move to Manchester United or Manchester City is a distinct possibility, according to former Spurs midfielder Danny Murphy.

Rose, 27, recently spoke about his desire to win trophies and believes he should be earning more money than he currently is with Mauricio Pochettino's side. The former Sunderland loanee also spoke about his willingness to move back up north if it increases his chances of winning titles and expressed his frustration over Spurs' lack of transfer activity this summer.

Manchester United reportedly revived their interest in Rose a couple of days before the telling interview, while Manchester City were keen to recruit the England international earlier this summer, though the signing of Benjamin Mendy suggests that Pep Guardiola's men are no longer in the market for a left-back.

Murphy, who made 29 appearances for Tottenham during his brief stint at White Hart Lane, believes Rose has nailed his colours to the mast with his comments and would certainly double his wages, believed to be £70,000-a-week at present, if he joined Jose Mourinho's men.

"The interview says 'I want to go and I want to go as quickly as possible'," Murphy told talkSPORT. "My understanding of the situation is - and I was actually at Tottenham when he signed from Leeds - is that he wants to go up north.

"That suggests [a move to] Manchester United or Manchester City is on the cards, although they've just signed Mendy. So the Manchester United link is strong and he wants to maximise his earning capacity which, at 26, is quite normal as you start thinking ahead for the future.

"He knows he'll double his money if he goes to Manchester United."

Tottenham have already sold Kyle Walker to Manchester City this summer and have no intention to part with Rose, who will miss their Premier League opener against Newcastle United on Saturday (12 August) due to a long-standing knee injury.

Rose was very much a peripheral figure at Tottenham before Pochettino assumed control. The England international has made 144 appearances for Spurs since joining from Leeds United in 2007, and has developed into one of Europe's best full-backs under the tutelage of Pochettino.