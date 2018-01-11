Rumours have persisted that FromSoftware classic Dark Souls, and potentially its sequel, could be in line for high-profile remasters on current systems, and a potentially new leak is causing fan speculation to go into overdrive.

The leak comes from a Twitter user in Japan who claims to have spotted a listing in a local game store for Dark Souls Remastered with a release date of 24 May, 2018. The listing has not been verified.

FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco has yet to announce anything about a Dark Souls or Dark Souls 2 remaster.

Last year a journalist said on Twitter that a remaster of the original hard-as-nails RPG would be announced at a Bandai Namco on 15 December, alongside four other new titles.

The journalist claimed the information came from a source close to the publisher.

The tweet was deleted 20 minutes after it was posted, with the writer claiming a source had told him the announcement had been pulled and rescheduled.

As it transpired, no such game was announced at the event.

In an interview in September 2016, a few months after the release of the third and seemingly final instalment in the series, FromSoftware president and director of the first two games, Hidetaka Miyazaki, suggested remasters were in the works.

"Miyazaki went on to suggest that what we're most likely to see are 'HD remakes' of older games in the series on newer consoles," the Polygon article said.

Remakes have been rumoured for release on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.