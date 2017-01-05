There were certainly fireworks at David Beckham's New Year's Eve party in the Maldives. The retired footballer reportedly had a heated row with ex Formula One boss Ron Dennis while celebrating at a luxury resort on 31 December.

Beckham, 41, his wife Victoria and their four children rung in the new year at the One & Only Reethi Rah resort with their friend, chef Gordon Ramsay and his family. After dinner, Dennis and his entourage of around 30 people took up seats reserved for the Beckham and Ramsay group, the Mail Online reports.

Dennis , 69, refused to move from the seats when approached by a female member of Beckham's entourage who noted that the businessman had moved the reservation name tags. Dennis then allegedly stated: "I've paid the most money on the island, I deserve to sit here."

After witnessing Dennis' refusal, Beckham reportedly confronted him and the pair exchanged words. A source told The Sun: "Becks was fuming. It was a throwback to his early football days when he used to show his temper on the pitch. He really didn't hold back. He believed Ron was rude. He was so incensed he felt the need to put him in his place – despite the fact the row was in full view of other guests. The pair were really going at it."

Dennis reportedly apologised the following day and the issue was resolved, with an insider telling the Mail Online: "It's fair to say voices were raised but it was all a storm in a teacup. They have known each other for ages and it was all blown over by the next day."

The pair are thought to have been friendly with each other in the past with Beckham once donating his box at Wembley to Dennis during an England match. Aside from the tension, the Beckham clan provided plenty of entertainment for guests with Victoria, 42, singing a rendition of Spice Girls' hit single 2 Become 1 with her former bandmate Mel C, while her 11-year-old son Cruz sang his festive single If Everyday Was Christmas.