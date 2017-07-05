David Beckham loves his children and has no qualms about showing it. Sometimes by even kissing them on the lips.

The former England footballer came out in defence of a recent photo of him kissing his seven-year-old daughter Harper after coming in for some criticism from the public.

After he shared the photo on Instagram, some critics said that it was "wrong" and "a little weird".

During a Facebook Live discussion, the 42-year-old addressed the issue and explained that he is a "very affectionate" father and was brought up to express love for his children.

"I got actually criticised for kissing my daughter on the lips the other day. I kiss all my kids on the lips," he said.

"Brooklyn, maybe not. Brooklyn's 18, he might find that a little bit strange.

"But I'm very affectionate with the kids. It's how I was brought up, and Victoria, and its how we are with our children.

"We want to show our kids love and we protect them, look after them, and support them, and we're very affectionate with them."

While some people took offence to the photo, numerous others came out in support of Beckham, stating that they saw nothing wrong with the gesture.

"The most natural, healthy and beautiful expression of unconditional love between a father and his child," one user pointed out while another wrote: "As a family we have always kissed on the lips. This picture is beautiful and affectionate. I have just kissed both my children in solidarity!"

The King Arthur actor is not the only Beckham to receive flack for kissing Harper on the lips. In July 2016, Victoria Beckham posted a similar photo on her social media account which received quite a bit of criticism as well.