Celebrities from around the world are teaming up in support of the United Nations Children's Fund's latest initiative in keeping with Fathers Day, which will be celebrated later this month on 18 June. Icons from the world of sports and entertainment will participate in the Super Dads campaign and share their own stories of fatherhood and the important roles their own fathers played in their lives.

Mahershala Ali, David Beckham, the All Blacks, Daniel Cormier, Novak Djokovic, Lewis Hamilton, Hugh Jackman, Sachin Tendulkar, Thalía and Chris Weidman has signed on to participate in the initiative. Unicef has also called on families to post photos and videos of what it takes to be 'super dads,' using the hashtag #EarlyMomentsMatter on their Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Inspiring! @RealHughJackman shared his super dad moment & calls it: "Me and my hero." Whatâ€™s yours? Share it in a pic w/ #EarlyMomentsMatter pic.twitter.com/aQJndBdp9w — UNICEF (@UNICEF) June 6, 2017

These moments will be featured on the campaign's gallery between 6 and 18 June as well as on the Unicef Twitter and Instagram accounts.

"I wouldn't be where I am today without the support of my dad, there's no question about that. He was involved right from the start and gave me all the love, guidance, decent food, and care that I could have wished for. I'll remain forever grateful to him for that," said UNICEF supporter and British Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton. "I hope this initiative celebrates dads like mine across the world and helps those who are struggling get the support they need to be super dads too."

Tennis ace and Unicef Goodwill Ambassador Novak Djokovic spoke of his own experiences as a father. "I've seen for myself the impact that every smile, every bit of love, and every positive action has had on my child during these precious early years of life. Being a new parent isn't easy.

"There are many challenges that fathers across the world face. This campaign is about supporting and encouraging fathers so they can be the Super Dads their kids desperately need," he added.

Former India team cricket captain and Unicef ambassador Sachin Tendulkar believes the man he is today is all thanks to the love, freedom and support given to him as a child, by his father. "Every kid needs protection, love, good food and play to support growth and development, and it's up to both parents to provide these," he said.

The Super Dads campaign has already started receiving entries from around the world which are available for viewing on the initiative's official website.