Fans of David Bowie congregated in Brixton on 10 January to commemorate the first anniversary of the singer's death. Bowie, who died of liver cancer in New York, was born in Brixton on 8 January 1947. A huge mural of the legend opposite the tube station was the backdrop for an emotional celebration incorporating floral and musical tributes, artwork and candles.

The death of Bowie — who as well as creating superlative music was also a celebrated actor, art collector and fashion icon — in many ways set the tone for 2016, when so many other musical greats also died. For Bowie's many fans around the world, though, he represented more than just great music; and for Brixtonians, he was a local lad done good.

"It was low key but quite joyful," one passer-by told the Evening Standard. "Some people leaving flowers and messages, others joining a sing-along. Later on a Wi-Fi speaker had Let's Dance blaring from it."

Elsewhere in Brixton, the iconic image of Bowie's Aladdin Sane cover was projected onto the wall of the local library and the Ritzy Cinema screened several short films made by Bowie over the years. Brixton's O2 Academy held a three-hour celebration on Sunday (8 January) on what would have been Bowie's 70th birthday, with artists including Simon Le Bon and Tony Hadley singing his hits.

Bowie's widow Iman also paid tribute to her husband. On Instagram she published a picture of a rainbow on the New York skyline and the message: "Jan 10th, 2016 NYC Skyline #ForeverAndEver #ForeverLove #BowieForever."