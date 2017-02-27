Lawyers for David Bowie have called for the late singer's potential secret love children to come forward in an attempt to claim a share of his inheritance. Following his death in January 2016, the Let's Dance hitmaker is said to have left an estimated $80m ($100m) in his will and it could now be divided with any previously unacknowledged heirs.

Bowie, who was 69 at the time of his death, had two known children – son Duncan Jones with first wife Angie Bowie, and 16-year-old daughter Alexandria "Lexi" Jones with his second wife, Iman. The Times newspaper published a notice in its Saturday (25 February) edition under Bowie's real name, David Robert Jones.

Those who believe they could be an illegitimate child of Bowie's are encouraged to contact London legal firm Simkins LLP by 4 May with details of their alleged relationship to the singer. Bowie is reported to have left almost half of his wealth to Iman, 61, including his New York apartment while Duncan and Alexandria have shared the remainder of the inheritance.

Bowie was open about his dating life and admitted to having multiple sexual relations. In a 2002 interview with talk show host Jonathan Ross, the Starman was asked if these were relationships, to which he replied: "Not if I could help it. I was incredibly promiscuous. And I think we'll leave it at that." He added: "I just got my leg over a lot."

The advert comes just after Jones, 45, paid tribute to his father at the Brit Awards 2017. Bowie posthumously won both the British album of the year for his final record, Blackstar, and also British male solo artist. Accepting the awards on his father's behalf, Jones said: "I lost my dad last year and I also became a dad. I spent a lot of time after getting over the shock thinking what would I like my son to know about his granddad."

"It would be that he has always been there supporting people who thought they were a little bit weird, strange, different. He's always been there for them, this award is for all the kooks and all the people that make the kooks."