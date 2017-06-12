After the shock general election result, Conservatives are scrambling to piece together a working government – but one former PM seems to be enjoying his time away from Westminster.

A photo of David Cameron appeared on Instagram over the weekend with the former Tory PM dressed as James Bond villain Emilio Largo.

Stood next to a similarly dressed friend, it appears Cameron was attending a fancy dress party, opting to go as the Thunderball villain.

The photo was soon deleted but was initially posted by Cameron's sister-in-law, Lohralee Astor.

With a white jacket, black eyepatch, black gloves, a cigar and a toy cat under his arm, Cameron had made a good effort to dress as Largo.

The caption under the photo read: "Didn't know Emilio Largo could look so good! Handsome brother in laws #jamesbond #villain."

Since his sudden departure from day-to-day politics in summer 2016, Cameron has been keeping a relatively low profile, embarking on a speaking tour in the US as well as being named as president of the dementia charity Alzheimer's Research UK.

He made the headlines earlier in the year after revealing he had purchased a luxury shed for his garden costing £25,000 in which he will write his memoirs.

It comes after a busy few weeks for Cameron after intense campaigning for the snap general election which saw the Tories lose their commons majority.