David Cameron will chair a new London School of Economics and University of Oxford commission on economic policy for fragile and conflict situations, it was announced on Wednesday (2 March).

The former UK prime minister will help generate policy recommendations for governments, international donors, and NGOs in the unpaid role.

Cameron, who quit the House of Commons last September in the wake of the Brexit vote, will co-chair the commission alongside Dr Donald Kaberuka, former president of the African Development Bank and currently the special envoy of the African Union Peace Fund, and Dr Adnan Khan, research and policy director of the International Growth Centre.

"We can't tackle global poverty or, indeed, improve our own security at home, unless we address the challenges caused by state fragility," Cameron said.

"How do we help support stronger economies and more effective governance in these countries? How do we help drive out corruption? How do we promote strong civil societies, the building blocks of democracy and the rule of law?

"The commission aims to generate innovative ideas to help tackle state fragility and state failure, and I am delighted to be working with such a talented team of people."

The commission will be launched under the auspices of the International Growth Centre in March 2017 and run until June 2018. Cameron will be familiar with the "city of dreaming spires", having read philosophy, politics and economics (PPE) at Brasenose College between 1985 and 1988.

The 50-year-old has been appointed chairman of the National Citizen Service, a development programme for teenagers, and has become president of Alzheimer's Research UK since leaving Downing Street.