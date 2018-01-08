Despite their apparent bromance, David Cameron apparently thought Barack Obama was one of the "most narcissistic, self absorbed people" he had ever dealt with, Cameron's former strategy director is claiming.

Steve Hilton blasted the former US president for seemingly thinking he was "smarter" than everyone around him. Obama and Cameron were often pictured high-giving or playing golf together, but Hilton claims the former prime minister could not stand Obama's self absorption.

"My old boss, former British prime minister David Cameron, thought Obama was one of the most narcissistic, self-absorbed people he'd ever dealt with," Hilton claimed during an interview with Fox News.

Hilton continued: "Obama never listened to anyone, always thought he was smarter than every expert in the room, and treated every meeting as an opportunity to lecture everyone else.

"This led to real-world disasters, like Syria and the rise of Isis."

During the interview, Hilton also tore into "elitists" who criticise current US President Donald Trump and claim he is unfit to hold office.

"For them, it's all about style and tone, not substance and results. Donald Trump offends the elites aesthetically, like a piece of art that's not to their taste.

"They can afford to do that because they live in a world of booming neighbourhoods, delightful hipster eateries and everyone they know employed in the virtual world of the knowledge economy.

"They don't see what's going on in the actual economy. Whatever his mental state, [Trump] has achieved more for working Americans in one year than his predecessors did in eight, or 16, frankly."

Libyan intervention

Hilton's claims about Obama were immediately denied by a spokesman for Cameron who said they did not reflect his views. "This does not represent David Cameron's opinion at all and could not be further from the truth.

"David Cameron's view on President Obama — whether in public or in private — are the same: he considers Barack Obama a hugely accomplished president, a great partner for Britain and a good friend to our country and to him personally."

The two world leaders were believed to get along well while in office. Cameron one said of Obama: "Yes, he sometimes calls me bro."

MailOnline reported that the pair's special relationship deteriorated, with Obama criticising Cameron for his failure to do enough to intervene in Libya. Obama said the former Tory leader had been "distracted by a range of other things".

Meanwhile, Hilton and Cameron had a falling over during the EU referendum campaign after Hilton announced he was supporting Brexit.