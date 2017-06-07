Manchester United are expected to make a final decision on the sale of David De Gea to Real Madrid this week. Marca claims Los Blancos and the Spain international want to conclude the saga imminently – regardless of if Jose Mourinho agrees to part ways with the keeper or opts to keep him at Old Trafford ahead of the 2017-18 season.

De Gea, 26, was on the verge of joining Real Madrid in the summer of 2015 in a deal that would have seen Keylor Navas move in the opposite direction as a makeweight. However, both transfers collapsed on deadline day after paperwork failed to arrive at La Liga headquarters on time.

Marca claims both Zidane's side and De Gea want to avoid a new drama this time out and accordingly would like things wrapped up this week.

The Spanish publication says officials from Real Madrid and Manchester United laid the ground over a potential deal prior to the Champions League final and now the clubs must ratify a final agreement to complete the move.

Marca reported last month that Los Blancos had already agreed personal terms with the United keeper.

However, the Spanish publication claims there are still a number of obstacles to be overcome in negotiations.

United are still demanding Real Madrid pay around €75m (£65.5m, $84.5m) for the services of De Gea, making him the most expensive keeper in history.

Furthermore, there have been some doubts at the Bernabeu over the necessity to make such a investment in a keeper after Navas enjoyed an impressive run-in to the 2016-17 campaign, helping Los Blancos conquer La Liga and the Champions League crown.

Marca says De Gea is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu but the clubs must find a resolution this week – or the Spaniard's return to his homeland could collapse again.