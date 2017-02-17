David Ferrer is of the view that 2017 Australian Open winner Roger Federer was quicker than usual as he won his 18th Grand Slam.

The 35-year-old turned back the years as he defeated Rafael Nadal in the final at Melbourne, capping off a remarkable comeback from a six-month injury.

Federer's victory has led to many tennis personalities praising him. Andy Murray labelled his victory as "incredible", Tomas Berdych said it was the best he has seen from Federer, and tennis legend Boris Becker said he "made it look easy".

Ferrer – who got knocked out in the third round of the Argentina Open by Carlos Berlocq on 17 February – was next in praising Federer and spoke about the final and how the Swiss triumphed.

"Federer played faster than he does usually, maximum 3-4 shots [per point]," the world number 27 said as quoted by Tennis World USA.

"It was the ideal match for him on the tactics level, he didn't get tired and rested more before the final than Rafa."

The Spaniard also talked about the difference when it comes to facing Federer and his fellow compatriot, Nadal.

"How is it like to play against Federer? He has a great variety of shots and dominates the points like no else does. With Nadal it's different, he is very powerful especially when he hits forehand and in the return games."

"I do not know how many years are left for them, but the longer they are in the ATP Tour, the better. They are very important for the sport," he noted.

Ferrer also touched upon the Davis Cup and how the top players skip it to maintain their fitness.

"In tennis the schedule is tough and when you get tired or don't feel at your best it's difficult to play all the events," he explained. "So here you have players skipping it. Especially after winning it, it's normal to drop mentally and physically."

"You end the season in December and you have two weeks to prepare the Australian swing. You have to choose: do you want to extend your professional career or to win another Davis Cup title? It's normal that players want to extend their career a little bit more."