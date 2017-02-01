Yolanda Hadid – mother of supermodels Gigi and Bella – is currently in the middle of a legal separation from her husband David Foster. The musician says that single life after the divorce is something that he is not accustomed to despite his previous marriages.

"I tend to go from marriage to marriage—leaving one wife for another," the 67-year-old musician said in a candid interview with Vanity Fair. "This is the first time in my adult life that I've been single. It's a very powerful feeling, but I'm not used to it."

Foster was married three times before he tied the knot with the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star in 2011. Although the two do not share any children from their marriage, the Canadian music composer has five children from his relationships in the past.

Speaking about his current phase in life, Foster told the magazine, "Someone said to me recently that you need to be very careful about the person you pick to spend the rest of your life with. It's kind of weird that I'm hearing that now and thinking, Oh, right."

The Flight Of The Snowbirds' composer's first marriage was with singer BJ Cook (1972-1981), after which Foster went on to marry Rebecca Dyer in 1982. Unfortunately, the relationship didn't last long as the couple called it quits four years later. In 1991, the music mogul once again tied the knot with actress Linda Thompson. The relationship lasted till 2005.

In the recent past, Foster has been linked to supermodel Christie Brinkley and the two were even spotted together in New York City last December.

Foster has managed to maintain friendship with Hadid's ex-husband Mohamed Hadid. Apparently it was the Beverly Hills developer, who had introduced Foster to his former wife.

"He's turned out to be one of the best stepfathers to my daughters," Gigi, Bella and Anwar's father said. "It's a blessing."